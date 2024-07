Updated on: July 23, 2024 12:05 IST

Union Budget 3.0: Government will provide financial assistance for education loans up to Rs 10 lakh

The Finance Minister said that the government will provide financial assistance to students for loans up to Rs 10 lakh for pursuing higher education in domestic institutions. The government will directly give e-vouchers to 1 lakh students every year with an interest subvention of 3 percent