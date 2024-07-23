Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Union Budget 3.0: Focus in the budget on villages...poor...middle class!

News Videos

Updated on: July 23, 2024 10:28 IST

Union Budget 3.0: Focus in the budget on villages...poor...middle class!

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi has met in Parliament to approve the Union Budget before it is presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement