Updated on: July 23, 2024 17:35 IST

Union Budget 2024: PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Scheme to Provide Electricity to 1 Crore Homes

In the Budget for 2024, the Finance Minister expanded the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli scheme to include the installation of rooftop solar panels for up to 1 crore households. The scheme has garnered immense interest, with 1.28 crore registrations and 14 lakh applications.