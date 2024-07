Updated on: July 23, 2024 15:04 IST

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman highlights focus on four key groups in budget speech

Nirmala Sitharaman highlights focus on four key groups in the budget speech. While presenting the budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that the new budget addresses the needs of four critical groups: the poor, women, youth, and farmers.