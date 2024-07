Updated on: July 23, 2024 17:34 IST

Union Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils major initiative to boost tourism in Bihar, Odisha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the potential for tourism in Bihar, particularly around historical and religious sites. She also mentioned plans to support Nalanda as a tourist centre, along with efforts to revitalize the historic Nalanda University.