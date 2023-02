Updated on: February 02, 2023 18:12 IST

Union Budget 2023: Big announcement regarding PAN card by FM Sitharaman

ersonal Account Number (PAN) will be used as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced while tabling Budget 2023-24 on Wednesday. The step is likely to help in better tax administration and ease of doing business