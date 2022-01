Updated on: January 29, 2022 16:28 IST

Unemployment rate has declined in UP under Yogi govt, says Gaurav Bhatia

Unemployement rate in Uttar Pradesh is one of the lowest among other states. Nearly 4.5 lakh people were given govt jobs. This has happened due to the hard work of Yogi Adityanath government and people's faith in him, says Gaurav Bhatia.