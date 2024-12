Updated on: December 18, 2024 14:40 IST

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Project: CRS conducts preliminary survey of Reasi-Katra rail link

CRS Commissioner Shri Dinesh Chand Deshwal recently inspected the Reasi-Katra rail link thoroughly, marking a significant step forward for the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla project. This inspection aimed to ensure safety compliance, a crucial aspect of the project.