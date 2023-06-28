Wednesday, June 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. UCC In India: Who is scaring Muslims in the name of UCC? 24 Election pitch ready!

News Videos

Updated on: June 28, 2023 14:21 IST

UCC In India: Who is scaring Muslims in the name of UCC? 24 Election pitch ready!

UCC In India: Law Minister Arjunram Meghwal has met Home Minister Amit Shah... The 22nd Law Commission has started the process on the issue of UCC from June 15 itself...
Bjp On Uniform Civil Code Pm Modi Bhopal Speech Congress On Pm Modi Pm Modi Statement On Ucc 2024 Election Owaisi On Ucc Uniform Civil Code India Musl

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News