Updated on: September 11, 2024 18:56 IST

U.S. Elections Presidential 2024: Kamala Harris puts Trump on defensive in fiery face-off

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris put Republican Donald Trump on the defensive at a combative presidential debate, with a stream of attacks on abortion limits, his fitness for office and his myriad legal woes, as both candidates sought a campaign-altering moment in their closely fought electio