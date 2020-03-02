Monday, March 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Two more cases of COVID19 reported, one each from New Delhi & Telangana

News Videos

Two more cases of COVID19 reported, one each from New Delhi & Telangana

Two more cases of COVID19 reported, one each from New Delhi & Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News