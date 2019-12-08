Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Two major fire incidents take place at Anaj Mandi within 2 days, Delhi govt orders probe

News Videos

Two major fire incidents take place at Anaj Mandi within 2 days, Delhi govt orders probe

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 08, 2019 14:39 IST ]

Two major fire incidents take place at Anaj Mandi within 2 days, Delhi govt orders probe

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits LNJP Hospital, Delhi Next VideoDelhi fire | Dopahar 10 | December 8, 2019  