Updated on: December 23, 2024 19:17 IST

Turkey's Faidan meets Syrian leader Golani, rejects Kurdish militants' role in Syria's future

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a meeting with Syria's de facto leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, in Damascus. Al-Golani is the leader of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which spearheaded the operation to overthrow Bashar al-Assad two weeks ago.