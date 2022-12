Updated on: December 26, 2022 11:25 IST

Tunisha Death Case: Sheezan Khan told police the reason for breakup with Tunisha

Sheezan Khan, accused in the Tunisha Death Case, has confessed to the police about his relationship and breakup with Tunisha. Sheezan Khan told that it is true that he was in a relationship with Tunisha Sharma, but both had different religions and there was a big difference in age.