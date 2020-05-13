Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Truck drivers emerge as messiahs for residents of snow-clad Lahaul-Spiti amid lockdown

News Videos

Truck drivers emerge as messiahs for residents of snow-clad Lahaul-Spiti amid lockdown

Lockdown made it worst for the residents of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti who already suffer the impact of extreme cold and lack of availability of goods due to snowy roads.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X