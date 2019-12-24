Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
News Videos

Truck carrying abandoned India Post aircraft gets stuck under bridge in Durgapur

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 10:16 IST ]

West Bengal: A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft has got stuck under a bridge in Durgapur

