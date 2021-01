Tripura organizes special drive to overcome fear of Covid-19 vaccination

To overcome the fear of Covid-19 vaccination among the people of Tripura, West Tripura district administration is taking a special COVID-19 vaccination drive. A group of doctors voluntarily got vaccinated in Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and G B Panth Hospital in the first phase on the 21st of January. Senior doctors and professors and medical officers in the medical college and hospital were inoculated with the Indian Covishield vaccine. Covid19 vaccination drive has also started for Uniform Security Forces and Border Security Force (BSF) health staff. In the west Tripura districts, 30 session sites have been set up for Covid-19 vaccination.Weekly four days vaccination is taking place at 198 centers across Tripura. As per the medical officials, more than 4000 people have been vaccinated in Tripura.