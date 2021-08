Updated on: August 13, 2021 11:20 IST

Travel and tourism sector in Goa struggle for revival after ease in COVID restrictions

Travel and tourism sector in Goa continues to suffer as tourist footfall remains low due to COVID pandemic. Goa Ports Minister, Michael Lobo said, "Tourists are visiting Goa with RT-PCR negative certificates. We welcome them but they have to wear mask and follow COVID protocols. We have to be careful and understand that it's a pandemic. Resorts have reopened but getting very few customers."