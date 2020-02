US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday. Trump was accompanied by his wife, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner. As the Trumps marveled at the famed 17th-century Mughal-era mausoleum, tour guide Nitin Kumar Singh familiarised them with the history and the importance of the monument of love.