Updated on: March 05, 2023 23:01 IST

Toshakhana Case:Shah Mehmood Qureshi's attack on Shahbaz government, Know all about

Toshakhana Case: In the Toshakhana case, the police have reached Imran Khan's house to arrest him. Imran can be arrested any time. Minister in Imran government and senior leader of PTI said that Imran has received the notice. Imran Khan's life was and is in danger.