Top 9 News: PM Modi in Kolkata for 'Netaji' 125th birth anniversary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Kolkata today, to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, an iconic freedom fighter who hailed from the state. The Prime Minister's Office said he will also distribute over one lakh land 'pattas' (allotment certificates) in Sivasagar, Assam on the same day. Modi's visit to the two states assumes significance as both are headed to assembly polls in April-May.