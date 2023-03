Updated on: March 19, 2023 13:42 IST

Today is the 2nd day of AIMIM Chief Owaisi's Bihar tour, will address a public meeting in Seemanchal

Today is the second day of the Bihar tour of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. In these two days, Owaisi is going to cover all four districts of Seemanchal: Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria, and Purnia.