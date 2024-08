Updated on: August 28, 2024 20:14 IST

Muqabla : Something big will happen in Kolkata: Why is 'Bangladesh' on Mamata didi's mind?

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly criticized the BJP's Bengal bandh, labelling the party as arrogant and corrupt. She also pointed out that central agencies have not been deployed in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.