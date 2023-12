Updated on: December 19, 2023 17:52 IST

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimics VP Jagdeep Dhankhar as Rahul Gandhi takes video, BJP Slams Opposition

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar outside the Parliament. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a video of the same. BJP shared a video of the same on social media platform X. The party slammed opposition MPs for their behaviour.