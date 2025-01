Updated on: January 09, 2025 10:35 IST

Tirupati Stampede: What caused the tragedy that claimed six lives And left 40 injured

The Tirupati stampede occurred near Vishnu Niwasam at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticket counter during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens. The incident took place around 8 PM when Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials began distributing tokens at multiple centres.