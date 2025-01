Updated on: January 08, 2025 12:59 IST

Tibet's Xizang Jolts Up by Another Earthquake: Death count rises to 126 as rescue operation continue

Earthquakes in Tibet: The Xizang Autonomous Region has declared a level-II emergency response following a recent earthquake. Xizang, also known as Shigatse, is located near the India-Tibet border. But why is this region so prone to earthquakes? Watch the video to find out.