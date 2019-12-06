Friday, December 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. There were around 10 cops with the accused during the time of encounter: Cyberabad CP, VC Sajjanar

News Videos

There were around 10 cops with the accused during the time of encounter: Cyberabad CP, VC Sajjanar

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 06, 2019 16:09 IST ]
The police warned them and asked them to surrender but they continued to fire. Then we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter: Cyberabad CP, VC Sajjanar
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNirbhaya's Parents write to President, seek rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convict Next VideoKartik, Bhumi and Ananya on 'Pati Patni Aur Woh's comparison with 1987 OG film  