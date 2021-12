Updated on: December 01, 2021 20:40 IST

'There is no UPA now,' says Mamata Banerjee as she meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her Mumbai visit, met with NCP leader Sharad Pawar. When asked if Sharad Pawar should be made chairman of the UPA, she said, "What is UPA? There is not UPA now". Her cryptic statement hinted at the possibility of a fresh opposition to be assembled before the general elections two years away.