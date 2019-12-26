Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
The final solar eclipse of the decade will look like a 'ring of fire'

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 6:50 IST ]
Solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 will be the last surya grahan of the year. It will start at 7:59am IST. Unlike a total eclipse, this will be an annular solar eclipse that will show a 'ring of fire' in the sky.
