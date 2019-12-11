Wednesday, December 11, 2019
     
  The Bill is an assault on Indian Constitution, says Congress leader Anand Sharma

The Bill is an assault on Indian Constitution, says Congress leader Anand Sharma

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 11, 2019 14:05 IST ]

Congress leader Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha said: "The bill that you have brought is an assault on the very foundation of the Indian constitution, it is an assault on the Republic of India. It hurts the soul of India. It is against our constitution and democracy. It fails the morality test."

