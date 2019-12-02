Monday, December 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime: Rajnath Singh

News Videos

The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime: Rajnath Singh

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 02, 2019 13:11 IST ]

Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on rape & murder of woman veterinary doctor: To control and eliminate such crimes against women, we are ready to make the kind of law which the entire House agrees to.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoHyderabad Police issues advisory for women, MPs demand harsh punishment for rapists Next VideoJamiat-ulema-e-Hind will file a review petition in the Supreme Court on Ayodhya case  