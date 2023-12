Updated on: December 01, 2023 13:15 IST

Telangana Exit Poll Results 2023: Congress may dislodge BRS in Telangana

The exit poll projected that the Congress party is likely to wrest power from KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). According to the exit poll, BRS may win 31-47 seats, while Congress - 63-79. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may bag 2-4 seats.