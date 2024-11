Updated on: November 19, 2024 14:51 IST

Taj Mahal Gets Covered in Haze as Agra's Air Quality Slips Into Poor Category

Taj Mahal Gets Covered In Haze: A dense layer of haze has engulfed the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, with the city’s air quality slipping into the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.