Tahawwur Rana Extradition: 26/11 Attack Witness Slams 'Biryani Treatment' For Terrorists On the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana from the US to India, Mohammed Taufiq, a tea seller known as 'Chhotu chai wala' whose alertness helped a large number of people escape the attack demands stringent punishment for the accused. He also thanked President Trump for handing