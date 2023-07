Updated on: July 29, 2023 14:54 IST

Swami Prasad Maurya Claims ‘Badrinath Was A Buddhist Monastery,’ Sparks Row Yet Again

Swami Prasad maurya on hindu temple: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's statement regarding Badrinath Dham on the pretext of survey of Gyanvapi has become controversial...he had said that if ASI's survey has to be done then only of Gyanvapi Why, all the Hindu temples of the country should