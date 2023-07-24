Monday, July 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Supreme Court stays on Gyanvapi Masjid ASI Survey till July 26

News Videos

Updated on: July 24, 2023 14:49 IST

Supreme Court stays on Gyanvapi Masjid ASI Survey till July 26

The Supreme Court on Monday put a stay on the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Gyanvapi mosque till Wednesday (July 26) 5 pm.
Gyanvapi Masjid Gyanvapi Mosque News Gyanvapi Mosque Gyanvapi Masjid News Gyanvapi Masjid Case Gyanvapi Masjid Latest News Gyanvapi Masjid News Today

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News