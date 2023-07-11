Tuesday, July 11, 2023
     
  5. Supreme Court stays 3rd extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra

Supreme Court stays 3rd extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the Central Government's decision to grant ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra a third extension and gives him until July 31 to resign.
