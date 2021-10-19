Special News: Home Minister Amit Shah meets PM Modi to discuss current situation in J&K
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 23, 24 October
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 19, 2021
Recommended Video
Special News: Home Minister Amit Shah meets PM Modi to discuss current situation in J&K
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 23, 24 October
Watch Super 50 News bulletin | October 19, 2021
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | October 19, 2021
Top News
Bangladesh PM tells minister: 'Initiate action against those who incited violence using religion'
12 including 3 HDFC employees arrested for trying to withdraw money from NRI account
Uttarakhand cloudburst UPDATES: 22 dead due to heavy rains, says state government
Kerala: IMD issues orange alert for 11 districts, predicts heavy rainfall
Maharashtra: Restaurants can now open till 12 AM, shops 11 PM
'Level of tolerance, chill needs to be way higher in country': Zomato reinstates sacked employee
Latest News
Opinion | Why Hindu homes are being set on fire, temple vandalised again in Bangladesh?
OMA vs BAN Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates: Bangladesh win toss, opt to bat first
SCO vs PNG Highlights T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs
Dhamaka trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur will surely give you goosebumps. Watch video
Special News: Home Minister Amit Shah meets PM Modi to discuss current situation in J&K
Priyanka Gandhi blows poll bugle with the motto of 'Am a woman, I can fight'
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Jammu and Kashmir on October 23, 24 October
Want to lose weight? Learn yogasan and ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Delhi reports 36 COVID-19 cases, zero death
Kerala: IMD issues orange alert for 11 districts, predicts heavy rainfall
Jaishankar holds 'fruitful' first quadrilateral meeting with the US, Israel and the UAE
Maharashtra: Restaurants can now open till 12 AM, shops 11 PM
COVID-19: India's R-value below 1 since September, say researchers
Bangladesh PM tells minister: 'Initiate action against those who incited violence using religion'
Soon, parents in China to be held accountable, punished for bad behaviour of children
Bangladesh communal violence: UN official calls for impartial probe, protection of minorities
Pak Army chief Qamar Bajwa visits ISI headquarters amid tiff over appointment of spy chief
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea in latest test
Scotland vs Papua New Guinea Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Berrington's 70 takes Scotland to 165/9
OMN vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh face Oman in must-win tie
Harbhajan Singh, Javagal Srinath awarded MCC life membership
OMN vs BAN Dream 11 Prediction Playing 11 Live: Bangladesh face Oman in must-win tie
India vs Australia Warm-up T20 World Cup: India look to fix batting order
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: NDPS court to pronounce verdict on bail plea of Aryan Khan & others tomorrow
Dhamaka trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur will surely give you goosebumps. Watch video
Aamir Khan shares special post as he celebrates 4 years of Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar
Bigg Boss 15 Double Eviction: Who will be out of Salman Khan's show?
'Manike Mage Hithe' singer Yohani to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God
12 including 3 HDFC employees arrested for trying to withdraw money from NRI account
'Level of tolerance, chill needs to be way higher in country': Zomato reinstates sacked employee
Zomato apologises, sacks employee who told customer 'everyone should know little Hindi'
Retail tomato prices skyrocket up to Rs 93 per kg in metros
RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on SBI over non-compliance
Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro launch: How to watch livestream, what to expect
macOS Monterey set to roll out on October 25: Here's what to expect
Apple launches new MacBook Pro models with new M1 Pro, M1 Max SoCs launched
Apple AirPods 3, new Homepod Mini colours launched: Price, features
Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications
Hum Do Hamare Do: Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao take joyful scooty ride during promotions; see pics
Five Kate Beckinsale performances that prove she's an A-lister (IN PICS)
Bhramam to Madras Cafe, 5 great performances of Raashi Khanna you shouldn't miss!
Kajol to Mouni Roy: Take fashion inspiration from THESE B-town beauties for Durga Puja celebrations
The Flash to Batwoman, 5 TV shows for anyone who is obsessed with superhero movies
Man gets women innerwear despite ordering football socks, Myntra's response leaves netizens angry
Post Squid Game's success, netizens question Indian actor playing Pakistani character
#RejectZomato trends after chat support executive asks Tamil Nadu customer to learn Hindi
This 'Low Budget' parody of Squid Game by Nigerian Comedy Group is a rage on the internet. Seen yet?
Girl dances her heart out to Saat Samundar Paar on railway platform in viral video | WATCH
Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2021 Mubarak: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook statuses, WhatsApp greetings & HD images
Horoscope October 19: Aquarians should be careful while making money transactions, know about others
Vastu Tips: Never place electrical equipment in THIS direction, it will be inauspicious
Horoscope October 18: Gemini people will be lucky today, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Get black colour painted in this direction if the business has stopped completely