Navjot Singh Sidhu at Kartarpur Corridor: 'We should open borders for trade'
What’s black in farm laws except for its ink, asks V K Singh
Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: New ministers may take oath tomorrow
Proposed tractor march to Parliament during Winter Session not withdrawn yet, say farmer leaders
At least 17 killed, 100 missing in Andhra Pradesh floods; life thrown out of gear
J&K: Terrorist killed during gunfight with security forces in Kulgam; encounter underway
Opinion | How Modi, by repealing farm laws, has taken wind out of the sails of opposition parties
Will think about participation in IPL 2022, there's lot of time: MS Dhoni
Kamal Haasan and Suriya hail PM Modi's decision to roll back farm laws: 'Victory'
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 4 runs to qualify for final
Superfast 200: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | November 20, 2021
When Aayush Sharma was 'scared' to shoot with Salman Khan in 'Antim: The Final Truth'
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Saturday, November 20, 2021
How to get rid of stress
Antim The Final Truth: Aayush Sharma spills beans about the film in exclusive conversation with India TV
'CAA should be withdrawn too,' demands Maulana Arshad Madani after farm laws repealed
BJP slams Congress over Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'bada bhai' address to Imran Khan
4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Assam, including Guwahati
Queen Elizabeth's purple hands in viral pics spark concerns. Here is what doctors say
Zydus Cadila gets FDA's approval to market generic cancer drug in US
China chides Joe Biden for considering diplomatic boycott of 'Beijing Olympics'
UK raises Islamist terrorism threat to 'severe' following twin attacks in past month
Canada to allow entry of travellers fully vaccinated with Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Preview: Rohit Sharma and Co. aim to clean sweep New Zeeland in Kolkata
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 4 runs to qualify for final
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Couldn't have asked for better debut, says Harshal Patel
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Defending champions Tamil Nadu thrash Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan starrer to have theatrical release on THIS date
Inside Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal's pre-wedding festivities: Alia Bhatt, Vaani, Krystle attend
Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha welcomes brother-in-law Rajkummar Rao to family with joyous post
Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty all set to return to Salman Khan's hosted show?
Jyotiraditya Scindia urges States, UTs to reduce VAT on jet fuel to increase air traffic
Reliance reboots Aramco deal, to re-evaluate Saudi firm picking stake in O2C business
Flipkart forays into healthcare sector with Flipkart Health+
Centre to change tax laws in Budget to tax cryptocurrency gains
Women Entrepreneurship Day 2021: History, importance and why it is celebrated?
Krafton bans 25 lakh accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India, issues warning to players
Twitter Blue subscription will allow users to undo tweets, read ad-free news
Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE, Surface Laptop SE
Best gaming laptops to buy in 2021
Lava AGNI 5G smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications
Five underrated crime dramas that are worth binge watching (IN PICS)
Amid rumours of Akasa Singh's wild card entry in Bigg Boss 15, singer snapped at airport
Madhurima Tuli crowns Snehal Thamke, Smita Prabhu as Mrs India-Pride of Nation 2021 | PICS
Tripathis to Buraris, 5 intrusive families with the darkest secrets across OTT platforms
Neetu Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor & others attend Neelam Kothari’s father's prayer meet | PICS
The Rashmika Meal: Fans are doing 'happy dance' as McDonald introduces meal dedicated to actress
Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield edited out from Tom Holland's video?
'Vir Das Insults India' trends after comedian's video on 'Two Indias' lands in controversy
ITI Berhampur, Odisha joins hands with Maharashtra ITIs for skill development
Virat Kohli’s restaurant chain faces backlash for not allowing 'gay' people. Here's what happened
Dev Deepawali 2021: Date, time, significance, puja vidhi, mantra and all that you need to know
Happy Gurpurab 2021: Date, Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings
Lunar Eclipse 2021 and Pregnancy: Is Chandra Grahan harmful for pregnant women? Know dos and don'ts
Happy Gurupurab 2021: 10 inspirational teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji that hold significance today!
Get ready for longest partial lunar eclipse of century; everything you need to know