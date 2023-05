Updated on: May 30, 2023 9:04 IST

Super 50: Watch top 50 news of the day

Chennai Super Kings Win IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings became IPL champions for the fifth time, defeating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in an exciting match. Ravindra Jadeja is the hero of the match... He gave victory to Chennai by hitting a six and a four in the last two balls.