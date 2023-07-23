Sunday, July 23, 2023
     
Updated on: July 23, 2023 8:56 IST

Super 50: Watch Latest 50 News of the day in one click

Gujarat Flood News: Forecast of heavy to heavy rain in 4 districts of Gujarat even today... Meteorological Department has issued red alert in Bhavnagar, Navsari, Junagadh and Valsad.
