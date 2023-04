Updated on: April 02, 2023 11:29 IST

Super 100: Watch Top 100 News Stories Of The Day (02 April, 2023)

Super 100: (Bihar News) Violence erupted again in Bihar's Nalanda and Sasaram...Three injured in firing in Nalanda...5 people badly injured in the bombing in Sasaram...Curfew after violence in Biharsharif as well School closed till April 4 in Sasaram