Updated on: September 01, 2023 0:04 IST

Super 100: Watch Top 100 News of The Day

I.N.D.I.A. Alliance Meeting: At the third meeting of the India Alliance in Mumbai, 62 leaders of 28 parties participated in the informal meeting held today. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge participated in the meeting, and CM Nitish Kumar and CM Mamata also participated.