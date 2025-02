Updated on: February 10, 2025 9:58 IST

PM Modi will discuss exams with school students today. He will also interact with teachers and parents regarding preparation and stress management. This time celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar, Mary Kom and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will also give tips to the students.