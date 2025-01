Updated on: January 28, 2025 8:59 IST

The issue of cleaning the Yamuna has heated up in the Delhi elections. Arvind Kejriwal has accused Haryana of poisoning the Yamuna water. CM Atishi has written a letter to the Election Commission, so Haryana CM will file a defamation case against Kejriwal for the allegations.