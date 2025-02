Super 100: Watch 100 big news of the country and the world, in a quick manner Delhi's new CM Rekha Gupta will take oath of office today. Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pankaj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Ravindra Kumar will also take oath as ministers. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12:35 pm at Ramlila Ground.