Super 100: Varun Dhawan marries 'love of his life' Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan married the love of his life, Natasha Dalal, on Sunday evening in a private ceremony at Alibaug. Keeping in mind the COVID19 safety norms only a few people from the Bollywood industry were invited to the wedding. The guests included filmmaker Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli and his family, Zoa Morani, Vicky Bahri among a few.