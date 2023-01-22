Fatafat 50: Non-Stop Superfast | Top 50 News | Top Headlines | January 22, 2023
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri gets Baba Ramdev and Devkinandan support
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Is Dhirendra Shastri doing business? Know
Bomb alert on Ryanair flight from Poland to Greece; over 190 people onboard
Petroleum Min Puri urges oil firms to reduce petrol, diesel prices 'if int'l prices under control'
Portions of Ramcharitmanas 'insult' large section of society: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya
Monterey Park shooting: 10 killed in gunfire at Chinese New Year festival; manhunt begins
Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: 'My dream is that my movie earns Rs 1,000 crore, not Rs 100 crore'
OPINION | WFI chief to step aside, Centre must ensure wrestlers must not be harassed in future
Did you know apple-shaped bodies have higher risk of diabetes? Check the facts here
Kartik Aaryan In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Interview with Rajat Sharma
EC to announce schedule for Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland today
Watch today's top 10 headlines
KCR to unveil national plan today at BRS Rally
K Chandrashekhar steps up for antI-BJP front
Republic Day 2023: Gujarat tableau to be presented on theme Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat
Within 24 hours of bomb explosions, terrorists hurl grenades at security forces in J-K's Srinagar
AAP accuses Delhi BJP leaders Adesh Gupta, Shyam Jaju of amassing disproportionate assets
BB 16 Ravivaar Ka Vaar HIGHLIGHTS: Soundarya Sharma leaves the show, Ekta auditions contestants
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's fans write open letter slamming the show: 'Is it only for the sake of'
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Suniel Shetty assures paparazzi, says 'Kal bacho ko leke aata hoon'
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim soon to welcome their first child; actress announces pregnancy
Kartik Aaryan on Aap Ki Adalat: Why Karan Johar dropped him from Dostana 2? Actor reveals
'Pakistan PM Sharif travelling to countries with begging bowl but none giving him a penny': Imran
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
Pakistan: 4 girls torture fellow student on drugs issue at school in Lahore | WATCH
India's wait for Hockey World Cup title continues as NZ thrash men in blue in crossover match
U19 World Cup: India Women beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets
Hockey World Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ, Highlights: India lose in shootouts 4-5, knocked out of QF race
Wrestlers Protest Highlights: WFI calls off crucial meet in Ayodhya | 10 Points
Centre has heard all the players pertaining to allegations against WFI: Anurag Thakur
Selfiee trailer: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt, Diana Penty dazzle at grand launch
Inside Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor's party with Kendall Jenner in Dubai; see pics
Australian Open 2023: Biggest upsets at AO2023 featuring Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek exits
Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani engaged! Sara Ali Khan, John Abraham, SRK and other celebs attend bash
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: Celebs who opted for intimate home weddings
Did you know apple-shaped bodies have higher risk of diabetes? Check the facts here
Belly fat in women: Know ways to reduce those extra inches around your stomach
Stroke risk may decrease with age in patients with high BP and diabetes, claims study
Remedies and tips to fix your congestion and sore throat in winters
What is the best time to eat fruits? Know right ways to get maximum benefits
Malaika Arora to Janhvi Kapoor & Kriti Sanon, Bollywood divas show quirky ways to style prints
Republic Day 2023: Tricolour paneer tikka to tiranga idli, easy recipes that you can cook in no time
JLF: As you experience 'greatest literary show', know what else to do in 'Pink City'
Should you use serum on oily skin? Check out simple and effective daily skincare routine
Skincare tips for brides this season; know right products for luminous skin on your special day
Google Account switcher receives Material You redesign on the web: Know how it works
India introduces new guidelines to limit misleading promotions on social media | DETAILS
Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaked ahead of official launch: What to expect from the flagship
How to personalize the WhatsApp ringtone for each contact
A few easy methods to stop your laptop from overheating