Updated on: November 16, 2024 9:51 IST

Super 100: Ten infants dead after massive fire breaks out at Jhansi Medical College

A fire broke out at Jhansi Medical College on Thursday night, leaving ten infants dead. The blaze reportedly started in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where critically ill infants were being treated. Parents rushed to carry their newborns to safety, while relatives quickly escorted out pre