Super 100: Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana sent on 18-day NIA remand Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana has been sent on 18-day NIA remand. NIA is interrogating him during remand. Tahawwur Rana was presented in the court of Special Judge Chandrajit Singh amid tight security. According to sources, NIA presented strong evidence in the court while seeking remand...